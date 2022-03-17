Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $106,000 Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 36.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 73.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. 75.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, President Luke Larson sold 5,742 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total value of $899,197.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Joshua Isner sold 1,286 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total transaction of $201,387.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
AXON opened at $127.30 on Thursday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a one year low of $117.05 and a one year high of $209.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.44.
Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.29. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 6.95% and a negative return on equity of 5.62%. The business had revenue of $217.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Axon Enterprise’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Axon Enterprise (Get Rating)
Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.
