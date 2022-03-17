Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $52,000 Stock Position in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) by 73.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,278 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Xerox were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XRX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Xerox in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,813,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xerox by 358.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,250,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,979,000 after buying an additional 977,310 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Xerox by 316.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,169,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $23,584,000 after buying an additional 888,651 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xerox in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,988,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xerox by 192.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 662,640 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,365,000 after buying an additional 436,367 shares in the last quarter. 79.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on XRX shares. TheStreet lowered Xerox from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Shares of XRX opened at $19.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.84. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $17.51 and a 52 week high of $26.17.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Xerox had a positive return on equity of 5.76% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. Xerox’s payout ratio is -35.09%.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

