Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 1,275 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 426.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 22,715,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $673,531,000 after purchasing an additional 362,801 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,694,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $670,734,000 after buying an additional 72,120 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,260,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $600,534,000 after buying an additional 4,796,866 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,194,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $539,275,000 after buying an additional 1,025,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,130,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $478,097,000 after buying an additional 614,114 shares in the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 29,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.64, for a total transaction of $1,164,068.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 25,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $995,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,823 shares of company stock worth $3,690,904 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLB opened at $37.88 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $24.52 and a 1-year high of $46.27.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 37.88%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SLB shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.32.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

