Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases New Shares in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 698,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,688,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,259,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,302,000 after buying an additional 458,222 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 200,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,924,000 after buying an additional 3,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,204,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,656,000 after buying an additional 56,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on JBGS shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of JBG SMITH Properties in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock opened at $28.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of -44.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.89. JBG SMITH Properties has a 1 year low of $25.33 and a 1 year high of $34.98. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.78). JBG SMITH Properties had a negative return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 12.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

