Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Raises Position in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) by 51.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 977 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Revolve Group were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 4.2% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Revolve Group by 10.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Revolve Group by 7.8% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Revolve Group by 19.9% in the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Revolve Group by 8.3% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. 52.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RVLV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Revolve Group in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Revolve Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Revolve Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Revolve Group from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Revolve Group from $84.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Revolve Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.83.

RVLV opened at $47.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 35.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.67. Revolve Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.82 and a fifty-two week high of $89.60.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $239.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.06 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 36.56% and a net margin of 11.20%. The company’s revenue was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael Mente sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total transaction of $47,079.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

