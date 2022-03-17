Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Receives $52.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Experian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Experian from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Experian from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS EXPGY opened at $38.98 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.48 and its 200-day moving average is $43.88. Experian has a twelve month low of $33.45 and a twelve month high of $49.97.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.1475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%.

About Experian

Experian Plc is a global information services company, which engages in the provision of data and analytical tools that are used to manage credit risk, prevent fraud, target marketing offers, and automate decision making. Its activities are grouped into four global business lines: Credit Services, Decision Analytics, Marketing Services, and Consumer Services.

