Express (NYSE:EXPR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Express (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Express, Inc. is a specialty retailer of women’s and men’s apparel in the United States. The Company operates retail outlets in high-traffic shopping malls, lifestyle centers and street locations across the United States. It also sells its products through its e-commerce website, express.com. Express targets women and men between 20 and 30 years of age. The Company offers its customers an edited assortment of apparel and accessories to address fashion needs across multiple aspects of their lifestyles, including work, casual and going-out occasions. Express, Inc. is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. “

Express stock opened at $3.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.89, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Express has a 1-year low of $2.74 and a 1-year high of $8.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.61 million, a P/E ratio of -13.16 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.72 and its 200 day moving average is $4.08.

Express ( NYSE:EXPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $594.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.90 million. Express had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a negative return on equity of 5,411.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.66) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Express will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPR. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Express by 114.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,937,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,966,000 after buying an additional 1,032,200 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Express by 368.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,101,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,151,000 after buying an additional 866,733 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Express by 28,942.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 533,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after buying an additional 531,956 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Express by 254.5% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 682,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,220,000 after buying an additional 489,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Union Square Park Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Express in the third quarter worth $2,124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.38% of the company’s stock.

Express, Inc is a dual gender apparel and accessories brand. It operates retail and outlet stores in the United States and Puerto Rico, located primarily in high-traffic shopping malls, lifestyle centers, outlet centers, and street locations. The company reports results as a single segment, which includes the operation of its Express brick-and-mortar retail and outlet stores, eCommerce operations, and franchise operations.

