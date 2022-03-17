Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

Extendicare stock opened at C$7.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$7.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.39. Extendicare has a twelve month low of C$6.51 and a twelve month high of C$8.71. The stock has a market capitalization of C$707.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 527.44.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Extendicare from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Extendicare from C$8.25 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$8.00 price target on shares of Extendicare in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$8.43.

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

