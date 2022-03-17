EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $207.54 Million

Equities analysts expect that EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Rating) will report $207.54 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for EZCORP’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $202.65 million and the highest estimate coming in at $212.44 million. EZCORP posted sales of $184.94 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that EZCORP will report full year sales of $836.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $827.87 million to $844.82 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $904.58 million, with estimates ranging from $896.48 million to $912.68 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for EZCORP.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $220.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.72 million. EZCORP had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 2.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

EZPW opened at $5.94 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $335.78 million, a PE ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.40. EZCORP has a 52 week low of $4.91 and a 52 week high of $8.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EZPW. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in EZCORP by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in EZCORP by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 356,255 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 33,244 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in EZCORP by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,650,204 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,951,000 after purchasing an additional 84,290 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in EZCORP by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 365,060 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 30,659 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in EZCORP by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 73,546 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 22,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

EZCORP Company Profile (Get Rating)

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. The firm’s geographical segments include U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other International. The U.S. Pawn segment includes EZPAWN, Value Pawn & Jewelry, and other branded pawn operations in the United States. The Latin America Pawn segment includes Empeño Fácil, Cash Apoyo Efectivo, and other branded pawn operations in Mexico, as well as GuatePrenda and MaxiEfectivo pawn operations in Guatemala, El Salvador, and Honduras.

