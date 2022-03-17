FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.96 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) to post earnings of $2.96 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for FactSet Research Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.01 and the lowest is $2.93. FactSet Research Systems reported earnings of $2.72 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will report full year earnings of $12.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.26 to $12.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $13.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.24 to $13.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover FactSet Research Systems.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $424.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.41 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 43.24%. FactSet Research Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.88 EPS.

FDS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $308.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $400.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $434.00.

FDS opened at $419.25 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $416.91 and a 200-day moving average of $426.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48. FactSet Research Systems has a 52-week low of $304.07 and a 52-week high of $495.39. The company has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a PE ratio of 39.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.12%.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.07, for a total value of $1,015,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 28.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 57,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,381,000 after buying an additional 12,707 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 7.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 944,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $317,079,000 after buying an additional 62,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 122,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,053,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

