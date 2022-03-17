Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 73,900 shares, an increase of 19.2% from the February 13th total of 62,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days.

FRFHF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$780.00 to C$810.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. CIBC began coverage on Fairfax Financial in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$775.00 to C$825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$665.00 to C$700.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $721.25.

Shares of FRFHF opened at $482.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.93. Fairfax Financial has a 52-week low of $363.48 and a 52-week high of $550.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 8.62 and a current ratio of 8.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $489.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $454.97.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were given a dividend of $10.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.96%. Fairfax Financial’s payout ratio is currently 8.18%.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance, and investment management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance, Runoff, and Other. The Insurance and Reinsurance segment comprises of Group Re, Bryte Insurance, Advent, Fairfax Latin America and Fairfax Central; and Eastern Europe, which focuses on third party business and specialty property reinsurance and insurance risks.

