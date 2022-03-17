Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $489.36

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $489.36 and traded as low as $460.00. Fairfax Financial shares last traded at $467.01, with a volume of 2,948 shares changing hands.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FRFHF shares. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$775.00 to C$825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$665.00 to C$700.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$780.00 to C$810.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, CIBC started coverage on shares of Fairfax Financial in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fairfax Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $721.25.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $489.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $454.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 8.62 and a quick ratio of 8.62. The company has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.93.
About Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF)
Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance, and investment management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance, Runoff, and Other. The Insurance and Reinsurance segment comprises of Group Re, Bryte Insurance, Advent, Fairfax Latin America and Fairfax Central; and Eastern Europe, which focuses on third party business and specialty property reinsurance and insurance risks.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fairfax Financial (FRFHF)
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
- The Bottom Is In For Williams-Sonoma But Wait to Buy It
- This Is A Buyable Bottom For Homebuilder Lennar
- Candence Design Stock is Rebounding
Receive News & Ratings for Fairfax Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairfax Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.