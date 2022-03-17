FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,200,000 shares, a drop of 26.9% from the February 13th total of 4,380,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

FedEx stock traded up $9.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $225.93. 3,087,969 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,364,333. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $235.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $59.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx has a one year low of $199.03 and a one year high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. FedEx had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The firm had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx will post 20.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 16th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the shipping service provider to reacquire up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.53%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on FedEx from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $297.00 price target on FedEx and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Stephens lifted their price objective on FedEx from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on FedEx from $299.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.23.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FDX. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 77.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

