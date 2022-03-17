Fevertree Drinks Plc (LON:FEVR) Declares Dividend of GBX 53.37

Fevertree Drinks Plc (LON:FEVR – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 53.37 ($0.69) per share on Friday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Fevertree Drinks’s previous dividend of $5.52. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON FEVR opened at GBX 1,813 ($23.58) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,114.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,356.12. Fevertree Drinks has a twelve month low of GBX 1,456.09 ($18.93) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,871 ($37.33). The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of £2.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.17.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FEVR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($24.71) price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 3,500 ($45.51) to GBX 3,350 ($43.56) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Fevertree Drinks to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 2,000 ($26.01) to GBX 1,650 ($21.46) in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($29.91) price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 3,200 ($41.61) to GBX 3,030 ($39.40) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,491.25 ($32.40).

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

