FFBW, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFBW) Short Interest Down 23.1% in February

Posted by on Mar 17th, 2022

FFBW, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFBWGet Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decline of 23.1% from the February 13th total of 5,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in FFBW by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in FFBW by 4.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FFBW in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of FFBW by 111.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 18,225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

FFBW traded up $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $12.21. The stock had a trading volume of 37,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,642. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.88. FFBW has a 12-month low of $10.95 and a 12-month high of $12.25.

FFBW Company Profile (Get Rating)

FFBW, Inc operates as the holding company for First Federal Bank of Wisconsin, which provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, statement savings, and health savings, as well as certificates of deposit.

