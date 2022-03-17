FFBW, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFBW) Short Interest Down 23.1% in February

FFBW, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFBW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decline of 23.1% from the February 13th total of 5,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in FFBW by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in FFBW by 4.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FFBW in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of FFBW by 111.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 18,225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

FFBW traded up $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $12.21. The stock had a trading volume of 37,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,642. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.88. FFBW has a 12-month low of $10.95 and a 12-month high of $12.25.

FFBW, Inc operates as the holding company for First Federal Bank of Wisconsin, which provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, statement savings, and health savings, as well as certificates of deposit.

