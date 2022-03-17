FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.83.

FGEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FibroGen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of FibroGen from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in FibroGen by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 22,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its holdings in FibroGen by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 21,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in FibroGen by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 27,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FibroGen by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 31,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in FibroGen by 20.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

FGEN stock opened at $12.61 on Thursday. FibroGen has a 1 year low of $9.88 and a 1 year high of $36.13. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.20 and a 200 day moving average of $12.96.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.79). FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 93.23% and a negative net margin of 123.25%. The company had revenue of $16.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.64) earnings per share. FibroGen’s quarterly revenue was down 74.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FibroGen will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

