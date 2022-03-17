Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) Position Boosted by Bouvel Investment Partners LLC

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,041 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC owned 0.24% of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF worth $4,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Beaumont Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF alerts:

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $54.71. The stock had a trading volume of 3,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,844. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 12 month low of $47.36 and a 12 month high of $59.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.50.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.