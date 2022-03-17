Financial Analysis: Aeva Technologies (AEVA) versus The Competition

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating) is one of 70 public companies in the “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Aeva Technologies to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.1% of Aeva Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.7% of shares of all “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.0% of shares of all “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Aeva Technologies and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aeva Technologies -1,099.60% -19.36% -18.60% Aeva Technologies Competitors -124.94% 2.02% -1.43%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Aeva Technologies and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Aeva Technologies $9.27 million -$101.88 million -8.16 Aeva Technologies Competitors $5.20 billion $130.38 million 22.85

Aeva Technologies’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Aeva Technologies. Aeva Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Aeva Technologies has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aeva Technologies’ rivals have a beta of 1.66, meaning that their average share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Aeva Technologies and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aeva Technologies 0 1 6 0 2.86 Aeva Technologies Competitors 664 2533 2973 82 2.40

Aeva Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $13.17, indicating a potential upside of 216.51%. As a group, “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies have a potential upside of 42.14%. Given Aeva Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Aeva Technologies is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Aeva Technologies rivals beat Aeva Technologies on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About Aeva Technologies (Get Rating)

Aeva Technologies, Inc., through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

