Financial Analysis: Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) & ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX)

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) and ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Viavi Solutions and ASE Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viavi Solutions -0.82% 20.49% 8.17% ASE Technology 11.23% 24.96% 10.08%

94.1% of Viavi Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.8% of ASE Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Viavi Solutions shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.9% of ASE Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Viavi Solutions and ASE Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viavi Solutions 0 2 2 0 2.50 ASE Technology 0 4 0 0 2.00

Viavi Solutions presently has a consensus target price of $20.50, indicating a potential upside of 28.13%. ASE Technology has a consensus target price of $8.10, indicating a potential upside of 10.20%. Given Viavi Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Viavi Solutions is more favorable than ASE Technology.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Viavi Solutions and ASE Technology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viavi Solutions $1.20 billion 3.07 $46.10 million ($0.06) -266.67 ASE Technology $20.41 billion 0.79 $2.29 billion $1.03 7.14

ASE Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Viavi Solutions. Viavi Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ASE Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Viavi Solutions has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ASE Technology has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ASE Technology beats Viavi Solutions on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Viavi Solutions, Inc. engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance. The Network Enablement segment offers integrated portfolio of testing solutions that access the network to perform build-out and maintenance tasks. The Service Enablement segment covers solutions and services primarily for communication service providers, and enterprises that deliver and/or operate broadband and IP networks (fixed and mobile) supporting voice, video, and data services as well as a wide range of applications. The Optical Security and Performance segment leverages its core optical coating technologies and volume manufacturing capability to design, manufacture, and sell products targeting anti-counterfeiting, consumer and industrial, government, healthcare, and other markets. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

ASE Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA), flip chip chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, low profile and thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions. It also provides advanced packages, such as flip chip BGA; heat-spreader FCBGA; flip-chip CSP; hybrid FCCSP; flip chip package in package and package on package (POP); advanced single sided substrate; high-bandwidth POP; fan-out wafer-level packaging; SESUB; and 2.5D silicon interposer. In addition, the company offers IC wire bonding packages; system-in-package products (SiP) and modules; and interconnect materials, as well as assembles automotive electronic products. Further, it provides a range of semiconductor testing services, including front-end engineering testing, wafer probing, logic/mixed-signal/RF module and SiP/MEMS/discrete final testing, and other test-related services, as well as drop shipment services. Additionally, the company develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, financing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Kaohsiung, Taiwan.

