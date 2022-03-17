Financial Review: Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN) versus Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM)

Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN – Get Rating) and Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Volcon and Tata Motors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Volcon 0 0 1 0 3.00 Tata Motors 1 3 2 0 2.17

Volcon presently has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 118.18%. Given Volcon’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Volcon is more favorable than Tata Motors.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Volcon and Tata Motors’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Volcon N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Tata Motors $33.65 billion 0.52 -$1.95 billion ($3.22) -8.84

Volcon has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tata Motors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

29.4% of Volcon shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Volcon and Tata Motors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Volcon N/A N/A N/A Tata Motors -6.25% -18.25% -2.77%

Summary

Volcon beats Tata Motors on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Volcon Company Profile (Get Rating)

Volcon Inc. is an all-electric powersports company producing road vehicles. Volcon Inc. is based in Texas.

Tata Motors Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tata Motors Ltd. is an automobile manufacturer with a portfolio that includes a range of cars, utility vehicles, trucks, buses, and defense vehicles. It operates through the Automotive and Others segments. The Automotive segment includes all activities relating to the development, design, manufacture, assembly and sale of vehicles including vehicle financing, as well as sale of related parts and accessories. It also consists of sub-segments, such as, Tata Commercial Vehicles, Tata Passenger Vehicles, Jaguar Land Rover, and Vehicle Financing. The Others segment includes information technology and insurance broking services. The company was founded on September 1, 1945 and is headquartered in Mumbai, India.

