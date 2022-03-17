FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $7.27 to $3.27. The stock had previously closed at $4.56, but opened at $4.28. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. FinVolution Group shares last traded at $4.10, with a volume of 68,208 shares changing hands.

Separately, UBS Group lowered FinVolution Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.60 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.82.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in FinVolution Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in FinVolution Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in FinVolution Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in FinVolution Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in FinVolution Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be given a $0.205 dividend. This is an increase from FinVolution Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. FinVolution Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.20%.

About FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV)

FinVolution Group, an investment holding company, operates an online consumer finance marketplace in the People's Republic of China. It operates a fintech platform that connects underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The company's platform provides standard and other loan products.

