First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $14.42

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.42 and traded as low as $14.23. First Bank shares last traded at $14.34, with a volume of 20,954 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $269.02 million, a P/E ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.85.

First Bank ( NASDAQ:FRBA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). First Bank had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 35.83%. The company had revenue of $22.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that First Bank will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. First Bank’s payout ratio is currently 13.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in First Bank by 106.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,779 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of First Bank by 72.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of First Bank by 92.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of First Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000.

First Bank is a state-chartered commercial bank, which offers a traditional range of deposit and loan products to individuals and businesses in its Central and Southern New Jersey markets. Its primary focus within community banking encompasses the firm’s primary business, which includes providing a wide range of commercial and retail and related banking services.

