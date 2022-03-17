First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.000-$0.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.920. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.40 billion-$2.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.76 billion.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on First Solar in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an in-line rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on First Solar from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded First Solar from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on First Solar from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on First Solar from $90.00 to $63.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Solar currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $87.71.

Shares of FSLR traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $77.83. 59,807 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,831,174. The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 1.38. First Solar has a 52-week low of $61.24 and a 52-week high of $123.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 4.39.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $907.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.98 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 16.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Solar will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total transaction of $48,816.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 1,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total value of $92,969.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,492 shares of company stock worth $648,497. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in First Solar by 150.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 815,200 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $73,785,000 after buying an additional 489,336 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in First Solar by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 278,296 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $24,257,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in First Solar by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 200,067 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,438,000 after buying an additional 7,124 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 143,993 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,118 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,426,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and the distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

