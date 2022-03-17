First Trust BICK Index Fund (NYSEARCA:BICK) Trading Up 8.3%

First Trust BICK Index Fund (NYSEARCA:BICK – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 8.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $28.90 and last traded at $28.90. Approximately 3,458 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 3,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.69.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.65.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust BICK Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust BICK Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.