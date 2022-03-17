First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FBZ) Short Interest Up 16.7% in February

First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FBZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the February 13th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of FBZ traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.53. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,094. First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $10.64 and a 52 week high of $15.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.11.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $380,000. Smart Portfolios LLC raised its position in First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund by 10.9% in the third quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 63,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 6,292 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter valued at $129,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter valued at $1,530,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $2,753,000.

