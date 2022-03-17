First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) Short Interest Update

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a decrease of 16.2% from the February 13th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 83.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 54,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 1.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 3.1% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 24,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE FFA traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.70. 45,312 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,612. First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a one year low of $18.01 and a one year high of $22.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.15 and its 200 day moving average is $20.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.09%.

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Chartwell Investment Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

