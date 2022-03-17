First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) Short Interest Update

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 54,500 shares, a decrease of 23.6% from the February 13th total of 71,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 275,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,929,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,011,000 after purchasing an additional 318,893 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,896,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,474,000 after acquiring an additional 36,393 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,620,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,985,000 after acquiring an additional 134,054 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,194,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,826,000 after acquiring an additional 126,221 shares during the period. Finally, J Arnold Wealth Management Co lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 1,103,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,009,000 after acquiring an additional 77,013 shares during the period.

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.06. 230,418 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 752,739. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.86. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.32 and a fifty-two week high of $36.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.073 per share. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

