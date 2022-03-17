First Trust TCW ESG Premier Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EPRE) Trading Up 2.1%

First Trust TCW ESG Premier Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EPRE – Get Rating) shares were up 2.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.11 and last traded at $18.11. Approximately 233 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.73.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.57.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust TCW ESG Premier Equity ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW ESG Premier Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EPRE – Get Rating) by 2,079.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,163 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,972 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 4.16% of First Trust TCW ESG Premier Equity ETF worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

