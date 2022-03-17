Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Firsthand Technology Value Fund in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:SVVC opened at $3.33 on Tuesday. Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a 12-month low of $3.19 and a 12-month high of $6.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.76.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Firsthand Technology Value Fund stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SVVC Get Rating ) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,272 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 1.63% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a business development company specializes in venture capital investments in start-up, early stage, middle stage, late stage, early development stage, and PIPEs. It seeks to invest in pre-IPO companies. The fund also seeks to make investments in companies with operating histories that are unprofitable or marginally profitable, that have negative net worth, or that are involved in bankruptcy or reorganization proceedings.

