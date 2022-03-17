FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of FirstService from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of FirstService from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James set a $200.00 price objective on shares of FirstService and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.40.

FSV stock opened at $140.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 46.01 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $151.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.66. FirstService has a one year low of $130.56 and a one year high of $202.78.

FirstService ( NASDAQ:FSV Get Rating ) (TSE:FSV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.18. FirstService had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 18.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that FirstService will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSV. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of FirstService by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 127,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,834,000 after buying an additional 12,560 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in FirstService by 15.3% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,261,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in FirstService by 113.3% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of FirstService by 6.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 100,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,147,000 after acquiring an additional 6,146 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of FirstService by 181.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,805,000 after acquiring an additional 36,849 shares during the period. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

