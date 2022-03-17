Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.120-$1.160 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $754.50 million-$757.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $748.02 million.Five9 also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.120-$0.140 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Five9 from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Five9 from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Five9 from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Five9 from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $165.05.

Shares of FIVN stock traded up $3.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $96.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,246,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,171. Five9 has a 52-week low of $80.52 and a 52-week high of $211.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.90 and a beta of 0.52.

Five9 ( NASDAQ:FIVN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Five9 had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a negative return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $173.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Five9 will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Scott Welch sold 4,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $476,841.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.22, for a total transaction of $280,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,404 shares of company stock worth $1,724,875 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Five9 by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 720,040 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,875,000 after acquiring an additional 286,110 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Five9 by 125.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 354,784 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,718,000 after acquiring an additional 197,543 shares during the last quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC increased its position in Five9 by 125.4% during the fourth quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 186,792 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,650,000 after acquiring an additional 103,935 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Five9 by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 66,856 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,181,000 after acquiring an additional 29,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Five9 by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

