Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Flexible Solutions International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.86. Flexible Solutions International shares last traded at $3.82, with a volume of 13,233 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Flexible Solutions International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Flexible Solutions International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Greenridge Global upgraded Flexible Solutions International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

The company has a market capitalization of $47.09 million, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Sweet Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International in the third quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 74.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 64,401 shares during the period. 10.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Flexible Solutions International Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI)

Flexible Solutions International, Inc is an environmental technology company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products that save water and energy. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Water Conservation Products; and Biodegradable Polymers. The Energy and Water Conservation Products segment consists of liquid swimming pool blanket which saves energy and water by inhibiting evaporation from the pool surface, and food-safe powdered form of the active ingredient within the liquid blanket.

