Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Flexible Solutions International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.86. Flexible Solutions International shares last traded at $3.82, with a volume of 13,233 shares changing hands.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Flexible Solutions International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Flexible Solutions International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Greenridge Global upgraded Flexible Solutions International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.
The company has a market capitalization of $47.09 million, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.33.
Flexible Solutions International Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI)
Flexible Solutions International, Inc is an environmental technology company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products that save water and energy. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Water Conservation Products; and Biodegradable Polymers. The Energy and Water Conservation Products segment consists of liquid swimming pool blanket which saves energy and water by inhibiting evaporation from the pool surface, and food-safe powdered form of the active ingredient within the liquid blanket.
