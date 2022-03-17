Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Given New £138 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Berenberg Bank from £155 ($201.56) to £138 ($179.45) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a £170 ($221.07) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays set a £138 ($179.45) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a £158 ($205.46) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a £155 ($201.56) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a £180 ($234.07) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flutter Entertainment currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of £151.24 ($196.67).

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

Shares of LON:FLTR opened at GBX 9,218 ($119.87) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £16.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.94. Flutter Entertainment has a 12 month low of GBX 7,600 ($98.83) and a 12 month high of £196.81 ($255.93). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is £104.75 and its 200 day moving average price is £121.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.82, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.