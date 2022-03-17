Focus Graphite Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCSMF) Short Interest Update

Focus Graphite Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCSMF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 39,900 shares, a drop of 18.1% from the February 13th total of 48,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 335,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS FCSMF opened at $0.05 on Thursday. Focus Graphite has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day moving average is $0.06.

Focus Graphite Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its projects include Lac Knife, Lac Tetepisca, and Lac Guinecour. The company was founded by Gary Economo and Jeffrey York on December 30, 1998 and is headquartered in Kingston, Canada.

