Focus Graphite Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCSMF) Short Interest Update

Focus Graphite Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCSMF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 39,900 shares, a drop of 18.1% from the February 13th total of 48,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 335,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS FCSMF opened at $0.05 on Thursday. Focus Graphite has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day moving average is $0.06.
About Focus Graphite (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Focus Graphite (FCSMF)
- Candence Design Stock is Rebounding
- Warby Parker is One For the Watchlist
- 3 Stocks Breaking Out in a Mixed Market
- The Bottom Is In For Jabil, Inc, But Don’t Buy It Yet
- If The Shoe Fits, Buy Shoe Carnival Stock For Dividend Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Focus Graphite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Graphite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.