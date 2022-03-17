Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Stake Trimmed by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 41.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,227 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,563 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Western Financial Corporation grew its stake in Fortinet by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 2,164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its stake in Fortinet by 147.4% during the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 2,380 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at about $439,000. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in Fortinet by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,356 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in Fortinet by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 68.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortinet alerts:

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 2,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.31, for a total transaction of $801,531.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.36, for a total value of $989,257.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,958 shares of company stock worth $4,366,893 in the last ninety days. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:FTNT traded up $14.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $297.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,830,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,606,364. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.85 billion, a PE ratio of 82.19, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $306.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $317.08. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $167.08 and a one year high of $371.77.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $963.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.75 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 50.79% and a net margin of 18.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FTNT shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on Fortinet from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Fortinet from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Fortinet from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Fortinet from $355.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $340.32.

Fortinet Profile (Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.