Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Short Interest Down 21.0% in February

Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,270,000 shares, a decrease of 21.0% from the February 13th total of 10,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 529,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.6 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 302,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,413,000 after acquiring an additional 35,927 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 81.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 283,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,578,000 after acquiring an additional 127,497 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,412,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,636,000 after acquiring an additional 13,947 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

FTS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group cut shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

NYSE:FTS traded up $0.40 on Thursday, reaching $48.05. The stock had a trading volume of 476,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,966. The company has a market cap of $22.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.80. Fortis has a 12-month low of $42.33 and a 12-month high of $48.39.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 6.43%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fortis will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.4227 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Fortis’s payout ratio is currently 81.55%.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy generation and distribution. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment is composed of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

