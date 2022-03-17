Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Raised to Overweight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $75.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Fortive from $86.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Fortive from $99.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Fortive from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Mizuho assumed coverage on Fortive in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Fortive in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $81.43.

Get Fortive alerts:

Shares of FTV stock opened at $59.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Fortive has a 12-month low of $56.06 and a 12-month high of $79.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.41 and its 200 day moving average is $71.77.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortive will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortive declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 17th that allows the company to repurchase 20,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.28%.

In other Fortive news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total value of $69,584.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total value of $37,439.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,115 shares of company stock valued at $397,162 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTV. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Fortive by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fortive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 97.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fortive (Get Rating)

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.