Fractal Price Up 6.2% Over Last Week (FCL)

Fractal (FCL) traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 17th. Fractal has a total market capitalization of $978,263.24 and $297,117.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Fractal has traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Fractal coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0589 or 0.00000144 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002450 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001945 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00045774 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,800.44 or 0.06858236 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,926.37 or 1.00228016 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00040242 BTC.

Fractal Profile

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl

Fractal Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fractal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fractal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fractal using one of the exchanges listed above.

