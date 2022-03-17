Fragasso Group Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Fragasso Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,705,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 12,650.0% in the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 250.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 17,868 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000.

Shares of NASDAQ MBB traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $102.58. 980,749 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,217,593. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $102.01 and a 52-week high of $108.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.80 and a 200-day moving average of $106.76.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.137 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

