Fragasso Group Inc. Sells 8,146 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Fragasso Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,146 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $2,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 96.6% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. 35.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 194,817 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total value of $2,068,956.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 79,439 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total value of $890,511.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 376,756 shares of company stock valued at $4,462,118. 17.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PLTR traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.32. 43,763,430 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,958,086. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.58. The firm has a market cap of $25.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.67 and a beta of 5.73. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.74 and a 12-month high of $29.29.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $432.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.07 million. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 14.65% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

