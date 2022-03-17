Franklin Resources Inc Acquires 668,297 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Stock

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 668,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.27 per share, for a total transaction of $8,200,004.19. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE BEN opened at $27.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.45 and a twelve month high of $38.27. The company has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.12 and its 200 day moving average is $32.05.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.20. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 22.41%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Franklin Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.69%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Bank of America began coverage on Franklin Resources in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Franklin Resources from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Franklin Resources by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in Franklin Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. 44.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

