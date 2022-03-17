Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) PT Lowered to €57.00

Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €65.00 ($71.43) to €57.00 ($62.64) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on FPRUY. HSBC cut Fraport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Fraport from €57.00 ($62.64) to €54.00 ($59.34) in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Fraport from €76.00 ($83.52) to €80.00 ($87.91) in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Fraport from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.67.

Shares of Fraport stock traded up $2.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.09. 357 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627. Fraport has a 1-year low of $25.75 and a 1-year high of $39.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.75.

Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide engages in the international airport business. It involves in the operation and management of Frankfurt Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Aviation, Retail and Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities and Services.

