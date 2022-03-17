Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) PT Lowered to €57.00

Posted by on Mar 17th, 2022

Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUYGet Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €65.00 ($71.43) to €57.00 ($62.64) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on FPRUY. HSBC cut Fraport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Fraport from €57.00 ($62.64) to €54.00 ($59.34) in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Fraport from €76.00 ($83.52) to €80.00 ($87.91) in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Fraport from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.67.

Shares of Fraport stock traded up $2.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.09. 357 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627. Fraport has a 1-year low of $25.75 and a 1-year high of $39.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.75.

Fraport Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide engages in the international airport business. It involves in the operation and management of Frankfurt Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Aviation, Retail and Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities and Services.

Read More

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY)

Receive News & Ratings for Fraport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fraport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.