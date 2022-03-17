Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Freedom Holding Corp. is a financial services holding company conducting retail financial brokerage, investment counseling, securities trading, investment banking and underwriting services through its subsidiaries. It operates primarily in Kazakhstan, Russia, Kyrgyzstan, Ukraine and Cyprus. Freedom Holding Corp., formerly knonw as BMB Munai Inc., is headquartered in Almaty, Kazakhstan. “

Get Freedom alerts:

NASDAQ FRHC opened at $59.52 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Freedom has a 12-month low of $42.03 and a 12-month high of $72.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.23.

Freedom ( NASDAQ:FRHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.17). Freedom had a net margin of 50.76% and a return on equity of 82.57%. The business had revenue of $145.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.42 million. Equities analysts expect that Freedom will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Freedom by 4.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Freedom by 3.8% during the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 15,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Freedom by 9.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freedom by 25.4% during the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Freedom by 364.7% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 34,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 26,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

About Freedom (Get Rating)

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. The company offers investment brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; Margin Lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; and investment research services.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Freedom (FRHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Freedom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freedom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.