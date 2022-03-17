Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.60.

FCX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total transaction of $1,911,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total value of $3,521,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,670 shares of company stock valued at $7,002,730 in the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 78,310 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,049,426 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $43,792,000 after acquiring an additional 89,147 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Options Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at $328,000. Finally, Essex Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. 76.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FCX stock traded up $2.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.59. The company had a trading volume of 17,968,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,481,582. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.01. Freeport-McMoRan has a 52 week low of $29.44 and a 52 week high of $50.46.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 18.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.38%.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations.

