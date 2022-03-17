Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.77 EPS

Posted by on Mar 17th, 2022

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQGet Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.77), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Frequency Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 152.00% and a negative return on equity of 42.99%.

Frequency Therapeutics stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.64. The company had a trading volume of 14,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,427. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.08. Frequency Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.62 and a 52 week high of $41.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 14.30 and a quick ratio of 14.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 0.69.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 5,179.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 714,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,115,000 after acquiring an additional 700,762 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $291,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 574,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 38,878 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.92% of the company’s stock.

FREQ has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Frequency Therapeutics from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Frequency Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ)

Receive News & Ratings for Frequency Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frequency Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.