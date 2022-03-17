Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.77 EPS

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.77), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Frequency Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 152.00% and a negative return on equity of 42.99%.

Frequency Therapeutics stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.64. The company had a trading volume of 14,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,427. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.08. Frequency Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.62 and a 52 week high of $41.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 14.30 and a quick ratio of 14.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 0.69.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 5,179.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 714,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,115,000 after acquiring an additional 700,762 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $291,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 574,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 38,878 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.92% of the company’s stock.

FREQ has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Frequency Therapeutics from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

