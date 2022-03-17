Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fresnillo plc is silver and gold mining and exploration company. It also produces lead and zinc concentrates, silver precipitates, gold and silver dore bars and leases mining equipment. The Company has properties in Mexico. Fresnillo also holds interests in properties located in Zacatecas, Durango and Sonora. Fresnillo plc is headquartered in Mexico. “

FNLPF has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Fresnillo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Fresnillo from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fresnillo has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.00.

FNLPF opened at $9.39 on Wednesday. Fresnillo has a 12 month low of $8.35 and a 12 month high of $13.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.09. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Fresnillo Plc is a holding company, which engages in the production of gold and silver. It operates through the following segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Cienega, Herradura, Soledad-Dipolos, Noche Buena, and San Julia. The Fresnillo, and Saucito segments are located in the state of Zacatecas, an underground silver mine.

