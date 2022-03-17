Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) Research Coverage Started at Truist Financial

Stock analysts at Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 46.63% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Monday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.44.

Shares of FYBR opened at $27.28 on Tuesday. Frontier Communications Parent has a one year low of $23.24 and a one year high of $35.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.64.

Frontier Communications Parent ( NASDAQ:FYBR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.27. Frontier Communications Parent had a net margin of 77.29% and a return on equity of 235.87%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Frontier Communications Parent’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Frontier Communications Parent will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman John G. Stratton acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.09 per share, for a total transaction of $145,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent during the third quarter valued at $31,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 4th quarter worth about $138,000. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.

