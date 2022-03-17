FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (BATS:QJUN) Stock Price Up 2.2%

FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (BATS:QJUN – Get Rating) rose 2.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.63 and last traded at $19.63. Approximately 3,510 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $19.22.
The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.45 and its 200-day moving average is $20.79.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (QJUN)
- The Bottom Is In For Williams-Sonoma But Wait to Buy It
- This Is A Buyable Bottom For Homebuilder Lennar
- Candence Design Stock is Rebounding
- Warby Parker is One For the Watchlist
- 3 Stocks Breaking Out in a Mixed Market
Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF - June Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF - June and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.