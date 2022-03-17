FTAC Hera Acquisition (NASDAQ:HERA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 36,797 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the previous session’s volume of 131,659 shares.The stock last traded at $9.74 and had previously closed at $9.74.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.74.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exos Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in FTAC Hera Acquisition by 121.7% in the fourth quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 275,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 151,193 shares during the period. DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $633,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $4,135,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

