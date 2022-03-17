Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK) Short Interest Up 24.8% in February

Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a growth of 24.8% from the February 13th total of 905,600 shares. Currently, 4.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 261,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTEK. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Fuel Tech during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Fuel Tech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Fuel Tech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fuel Tech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Fuel Tech by 1,444.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 36,136 shares during the period. 17.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FTEK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fuel Tech from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fuel Tech in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Fuel Tech stock remained flat at $$1.38 on Thursday. 90,342 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,874. Fuel Tech has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $3.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.24 and a 200 day moving average of $1.58. The stock has a market cap of $41.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.00 and a beta of 5.55.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Fuel Tech had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $6.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fuel Tech will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fuel Tech, Inc engages in the development, commercialization and application of proprietary technologies for air pollution control, process optimization, water treatment, and advanced engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Air Pollution Control, Fuel Chem Technologies, and Other.

